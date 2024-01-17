KIDNAPPING… Tinubu, Wike, Service Chiefs Brainstorm On Crisis

Jan 17,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Sequel to the rising security breaches in some parts of the country, especially in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), President Bola Tinubu has met with service chiefs and other heads of security agencies at the State House, Abuja.

Naija247News reports that kidnappers have stepped up attacks in the last few days, kidnapping several persons and killing some of the hostages to pressure families into paying the huge ransoms they are demanding.

At the meeting were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogala; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar; the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and heads of some other security outfits.

Although there has been no official briefing on the meeting, it is believed that President Tinubu and his security chiefs will be reviewing recent security situations in parts of the country and proposing ways of rein in the criminals, including kidnappers and bandits.

The meeting is also coming few hours after the minister of the FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike, convened his own security appraisal meeting over the brutal actions unleashed on residents of the capital territory kidnappers, who have resorted to mindless killing of their victims and making demands for heavy ransoms.

Kidnapping Disturbing, Ungodly, Says President

Also yesterday, President Tinubu condemned the recent spate of kidnappings and bandit attacks, describing the development as disturbing, ungodly, and sinister.

Receiving a delegation of a renowned Islamic Movement, Jam’iyyatu Ansaridden, at the State House, in Abuja, Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, said while security agencies are acting with dispatch to immediately address the current challenge, all required resources, policies and plans will be rolled out soon for the massive education of Nigerian youths.

The president said education is the antidote to the troubles agitating the nation.

olled out soon for the massive education of Nigerian youths.

The president said education is the antidote to the troubles agitating the nation.

“There is no weapon against poverty that is as potent as learning. I can assure you that we are here to change the life of our people. We are here to promote peace, stability, and economic prosperity.

“We are dedicated to building a lasting peace with a focus on the comprehensive education of our children. We will get our teachers and their owners involved in an education process that will be relevant to the future of this country. It is important. Knowledge brought me here with your prayers and your support. Without knowledge, there is nothing to generate hope for mankind,” Tinubu said.

The president also emphasized that it was important to promote updated knowledge through existing Islamic learning institutions for youths in Northern Nigeria to speed up development in the region, in Nigeria, and throughout Africa.

“Please embark on proper education of our youths. Kidnapping and banditry are not the way of God. Shedding one another’s blood is bad. And there can be no development without peace. It is only in the area of peace that we can eliminate poverty. We must work for peacein order for our ecoomy to grow better,” the president added.

In his remarks, the Jam’iyyatu Ansaridden leader, Sheikh Muhammad Lamine Niass, encouraged the president to continue implementing his reform initiatives while affirming that his movement, which is reputed for its promotion of peace and tolerance, would continue to pray for Nigeria’s peaceful development.

IGP Orders DIG To Crush Kidnappers

Following the recent abductions in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and other similar incidents across the country, the inspector-general of police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has directed the deputy inspector-general, Operations, to tackle the challenge head-on.

According to the Force public relations officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP gave this order during a meeting with the Force management team and tactical squads at Force headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

At the meeting, the IGP expressed deep concern at the heinous crimes and stressed the need for decisive action to curb them.

During the meeting which centred on a comprehensive review of current security challenges, strategic planning, and the deployment of tactical resources to tackle emerging threats, the IGP emphasized the need for a coordinated and intelligence-driven approach to address the evolving security landscape.

ACP Adejobi said, “The IGP ordered the deputy inspector-general of police, Department of Operations, to personally coordinate the upscaled security strategies emplaced to decimate kidnappers and other criminally minded individuals in the FCT, and immediately restore normalcy.

“In addition to operational strategies, the IGP underscored the significance of community andollaboration with relevant sholdes to gather information, enhance trust, and foster a collective effort in combating criminal elements.”(www.naija247news.com)

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...