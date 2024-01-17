Menu
Search
Subscribe
North West

It’ll Be Unbearable For Bandits To Do Business In FCT, Abuja – Wike

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike vows to make it unbearable for bandits in the Federal Capital Territory, following President Bola Tinubu’s directive to address kidnappings and killings.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Wike assures the provision of necessary tools for security forces, emphasizing a commitment to swift changes in the security situation.

He urges residents to support security efforts and discourages the use of media for discussing bandit operations or donations, emphasizing the need to counteract kidnapping challenges.

Recent incidents, such as the abduction of six sisters in Bwari, prompt heightened measures to address the growing security concerns.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
WTO Chief Less Optimistic About 2024 World Trade Due to Geopolitical Tensions…
Next article
Court Stops NBC From Imposing Fines On Broadcast Stations
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

How to Find Hope in a Hopeless Situation By Tony Ogunlowo

Naija247news Naija247news -
New Year, new wahala! Everywhere you look its doom and...

Xavi Threatens ‘To Pack His Bags’ If Barca Players No Longer Follow Him

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Under-pressure Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said on Wednesday he...

Court Stops NBC From Imposing Fines On Broadcast Stations

Naija247news Naija247news -
Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia of the Federal High Court Abuja...

WTO Chief Less Optimistic About 2024 World Trade Due to Geopolitical Tensions…

The Editor The Editor -
WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed a less optimistic outlook...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

How to Find Hope in a Hopeless Situation By Tony Ogunlowo

Opinion 0
New Year, new wahala! Everywhere you look its doom and...

Xavi Threatens ‘To Pack His Bags’ If Barca Players No Longer Follow Him

FootBall 0
Under-pressure Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said on Wednesday he...

Court Stops NBC From Imposing Fines On Broadcast Stations

Cases & Trials 0
Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia of the Federal High Court Abuja...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading