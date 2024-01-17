It’ll Be Unbearable For Bandits To Do Business In FCT, Abuja – Wike

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike vows to make it unbearable for bandits in the Federal Capital Territory, following President Bola Tinubu’s directive to address kidnappings and killings.

Wike assures the provision of necessary tools for security forces, emphasizing a commitment to swift changes in the security situation.

He urges residents to support security efforts and discourages the use of media for discussing bandit operations or donations, emphasizing the need to counteract kidnapping challenges.

Recent incidents, such as the abduction of six sisters in Bwari, prompt heightened measures to address the growing security concerns.

