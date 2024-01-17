Investors Gains 1.822trn as All Share Index grows further by 3.93%

January 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian equity market on Tuesday grew further as the All Share Index appreciated by 3.93% to settle at 87,971.09 points from the previous close of 84,640.89 points.

Investors gained 1.822 trillion as The Market Capitalisation was up by 3.93% to close at N48.139 trillion from the previous close of N46.317 trillion.

An aggregate of 1billion units of shares were traded in 14,835 deals, valued at N16 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 77 equities appreciated in their share prices against 10 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

FTN Cocoa with other 10 stocks led the gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N2.20 from the previous close of N2.00.

Unity Bank, Wema Bank and BUA Cement among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.96% each ahead other on the green table

Percentage Losers

Royal Exchange led price decliners’ table as it shed 8.16% of its share price to close at N0.90 from the previous close of N0.98.

MULTIVERSE, ELLAHLAKES and OANDO among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 6.59%, 4.79% and 3.60% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Jaiz Bank traded about 150 million units of its shares in 757 deals, valued at about N508 million.

AIICO Insurance traded about 99 million units of its shares in 406 deals, valued at about N129 million.

FCMB traded about 67.6 million units of its shares in 429 deals, valued at N814 million.(www.naija247news.com).

