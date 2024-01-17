“I was embarrassed, bundled like a criminal by untouchable comedy’s – Blessing CEO Sues Prankster

January 17, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial relationship therapist Blessing CEO has sued prankster Untouchable over his recent prank arrest on her recently.

Blessing CEO was pranked by some content creators using some men dressed in a police outfit driving in a police van.

They crossed Blessing while she was driving to the airport. The self-acclaimed policemen were seen dragging her out of her car into their van faking an arrest. Blessing was seen crying like a baby while seated in the police van.

Reacting to the fake arrest, Blessing CEO has sued the prankster Untouchable and his team as she discloses she was beaten, and injured, stole her money in the process, and almost killed her during their prank.

In her words, “No gree for anybody this year.

A few days ago, one silly prank boy untouchable werey pranked me, using armed men to harass me on my way to the airport, I was embarrassed, bundled like a criminal, and thrown into a van, beaten, injured, and almost k!lled by untouchable comedy’s. My money was missing and my phone was even stolen. In the end, I was told it was a prank.

This prank was posted by untouchable on his different pages to humiliate me in public.

So I decided to seek justice with the law as a law-abiding citizen.. pranks should have limits.

Thanks to the Nigerian police for your wonderful cooperation.

As we await investigation and justice to be served.

Thanks, lovers for your support and encouragement.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...