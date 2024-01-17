Gunmen Attack Vigilante Office, Kill Female Operative

January 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen who attacked a local security outfit’s office in Ebonyi state on Tuesday, January 16, reportedly killed a female vigilante operative who has now been identified as Onwe Blessing Onana.

Another guard sustained injuries in the attack on the Office of Ngboejeogu Central Security at Ngbo Court in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi state.

Chairman of Ohaukwu local government area, Odono Onwe confirmed the attacks and further revealed that some properties and a motorcycle were carted away by the hoodlums.

Odono further revealed that several times, security men in the local government area have been battered, humiliated, abused, and murdered gruesomely by some unidentified gunmen.

He said;

“Sorrowfully, we mourn and console the families of the departed security personnel that lost her life in active duty, the one that is injured, operatives of Ngboejeogu Central Security, Ngboejeogu Clan, and entire Ohaukwu.

“Our resolve to achieve peace in Ohaukwu Local Government can never be undermined by anybody, we urge our people to be vigilant in their environment and report any illegal movement to the nearest police station. Ohaukwu is the land of God and such calamity shall never befall us again. Amen.”

Odono also said that security operatives have initiated a move to ensure that the culprits of the heinous crime are apprehended and brought to justice.(www.naija247news.com).

