Google Introduces AI-Powered Multisearch Feature for U.S. Mobile Users

On Wednesday, Google (GOOGL.O) launched an innovative AI-powered feature in the United States, enabling users to perform simultaneous image and text searches on their mobile phones. This feature is designed for smartphones like Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 series, allowing users to utilize multisearch seamlessly with gestures, starting from January 31. The announcement was made during the Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) Unpacked event.

Google, headquartered in Mountain View, California, derives a significant portion of its revenue from the online search market. Engaging in a year-long competition with Microsoft (MSFT.O) in the realm of generative artificial intelligence (AI), Google aims to enhance user experience through this multisearch feature.

The company highlighted that the multisearch functionality can be accessed through its lens camera icon within the Google app for both Android and iOS platforms. This development reflects Google’s commitment to advancing search capabilities and incorporating AI-driven features into its services.

