FG Can End Terrorism, Kidnapping, Says Afenifere

Jan 17,2024.

Pan Yoruba group, Afenifere has said the steps needed to be taken to combat kidnapping and terrorism threatening the peace of Nigeria are within the ambit of the authorities if they are sincere and ready to stop the menace.

In a statement issued by its national publicity secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, the foremost Yoruba group said the stakeholders have what it takes to end kidnapping and terrorism or to reduce it drastically, if they are serious.

Afenifere said the stakeholders are government, security agencies and the people, adding that an adjunct to the list is network service providers in the communication industry.

Afenifere noted that failure to use tracking methods to nab criminals, especially those using telephone sets to communicate, is a serious indictment on those who were supposed to include such in their intelligence gathering and criminal fighting strategies.

The organisation stated that people in the particular area where banditry seems to have become a regular feature was the next to be addressed.

