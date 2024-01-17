Menu
Disease X: Global Leaders Convene to Address Threat at Davos Summit

By: News Wire

Date:

The upcoming Davos summit will see world leaders coming together to discuss strategies for preparing against the potential threat of ‘Disease X.’ This issue, labeled as a hypothetical new pandemic, has been identified as a major concern with the capacity to cause 20 times more global fatalities than Covid-19.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Switzerland will bring officials from various nations to explore ways to mitigate the impact of Disease X. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned about the existence of Disease X since 2017, referring to an unidentified pathogen capable of triggering a severe international epidemic.

Experts emphasize the importance of a well-established research framework and global knowledge to enable a swift response to a future pandemic. Kate Kelland, an expert, highlighted the significance of extensive research into known virus families, citing the valuable insights gained from studies on SARS and MERS vaccines.

As preparations intensify, the ‘Preparing for Disease X’ event, scheduled for next Wednesday, will feature prominent speakers, including Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO, Brazilian Minister of Health Nisia Trindade Lima, and Michel Demaré, Chair of the Board at AstraZeneca.

In light of the ongoing risk, scientists continue to assess potential threats, including the Ebola virus, Marburg virus disease, SARS, MERS-CoV, and other pathogens like lassa fever, nipah, henipaviral diseases, zift Valley fever, and zika. The collective efforts aim to enhance global preparedness and responses to emerging health challenges, ensuring a more proactive approach to safeguarding public health.

News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

