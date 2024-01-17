Menu
CNN’s CEO Mark Thompson to merge Newsgathering Operations

By: Naija247news

Date:

Reuters | January 17, 2024*

Mark Thompson, the newly appointed CEO of CNN, has outlined plans to consolidate all newsgathering operations across the network into a unified unit, catering to its television, streaming, and digital platforms, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

In an interview with the Journal, Thompson expressed intentions to monetize CNN’s offerings, exploring potential avenues such as subscriptions. While considering the vertical video format popular among younger audiences, he refrained from announcing specific plans for new products.

“I’m not even sure that subscription is the right pathway for CNN,” remarked Thompson, as quoted by the newspaper. CNN declined to comment in response to Reuters’ request.

The Wall Street Journal also revealed that Alex MacCallum, formerly the revenue chief at the Washington Post, is set to join CNN in March as the executive vice president of digital products and services. In this role, MacCallum will lead initiatives to develop products and subscriptions.

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O), CNN’s parent company, appointed Thompson as CEO last year with the task of revitalizing the news network grappling with declining ratings and profits. Thompson took over from Chris Licht, who had aimed to boost viewership by attracting more Republican viewers.

In April 2022, Warner Bros Discovery discontinued its CNN+ streaming service shortly after its launch, and the executive responsible for its strategy left the company. Thompson’s strategies and leadership will play a crucial role in reshaping CNN’s trajectory in the evolving media landscape.

