Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin ETFs Experience a Slump in Inflows on Second Day of Trading

By: Naija247news

Date:

Reuters | January 17, 2024*

According to early estimates from J.P. Morgan, the inflows to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) linked to the spot price of bitcoin dipped to approximately $200 million on the second day of trading. This followed an impressive debut on January 11, where they attracted $629 million.

This development comes as eleven such ETFs, collectively managing assets worth $27.9 billion, entered the U.S. stock market—a landmark moment for the cryptocurrency industry after years of regulatory challenges regarding investor protection.

In the initial two days of trading, ETFs by BlackRock (IBIT.O) and Fidelity (FBTC.Z) reportedly led in fund attraction, accumulating nearly $500 million and $423 million, respectively, as per brokerage estimates. However, details on fund flows from other issuers like Bitwise (BITB.P), Franklin (EZBC.Z), and VanEck (HODL.Z) are still pending.

Bitcoin has witnessed a nearly 60% surge since the end of September, fueled by expectations that approval of ETFs would bring in new capital. The appeal of exposure to the world’s largest digital asset on a regulated exchange is seen as removing the complexities of direct ownership.

On the debut day, trading activity dominated by Grayscale, BlackRock, and Fidelity saw $4.6 billion worth of shares changing hands across all products. Notably, the $26.53 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC.P), which charges the highest fees at 1.5%, experienced outflows of $478 million over the initial two days, according to J.P. Morgan. Profit-taking from early investors was anticipated, given its prior status as a close-end fund trading at a discount to its underlying bitcoin assets.

In November, J.P. Morgan had estimated potential outflows of nearly $3 billion for the fund following the ETF conversion.

CNN’s CEO Mark Thompson to merge Newsgathering Operations
