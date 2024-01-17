Bandits Kidnap Seventeen in Niger state

January 17, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least 17 residents of Garam town and Zhibi community both in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State have been abducted by bandits in two separate attacks carried out on Wednesday, January 16.

According to reports,14 people were abducted from Garam, a town located along the Sabon-Wuse-Bwari road. Three others were abducted in Zhibi, which is a community sharing boundaries with Dei-Dei town, which is under Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Commander of the vigilante group in Garam, Dantani Daniel, said the bandits struck Sabon-Unguwa area of the community around 1am. He said “They took their victims from different houses and left the community within less than an hour.”

Another resident told the publication that the assailants attacked the residence of a serving policeman residing in the community and shot at him. “He was rushed to the Kubwa General Hospital where he is responding to the treatment,” he added.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...