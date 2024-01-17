Apple Surpasses Samsung to Become the Leading Smartphone Seller

On January 17, Reuters reported that Apple (AAPL.O) has concluded Samsung Electronics’ (005930.KS) 12-year reign as the world’s largest smartphone seller, claiming a 20% market share in 2023, according to a report from the International Data Corp. Samsung finished the year with a 19.4% share, followed by China’s Xiaomi (1810.HK), Oppo, and Transsion, as per preliminary data from IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker.

This shift in ranking comes after a challenging year marked by consumers delaying smartphone upgrades, opting for more affordable handsets due to high inflation and economic uncertainties. A slower-than-expected recovery in China, the world’s largest smartphone market, further impacted overall phone sales.

While Apple’s iPhone shipments increased by 3.7% last year, Samsung experienced a 13.6% decline, focusing on the mid- to high-end segment for profitability but losing share in the low-end segment, according to Amber Liu of research firm Canalys.

Apple and Transsion, which sells Tecno, Infinix, and itel brands, were the only two of the top five smartphone vendors to record sales growth in a market that declined 3.2% to 1.17 billion units, reaching a decade low.

Nabila Popal, research director at IDC’s Worldwide Tracker team, noted, “While we saw some strong growth from low-end Android players like Transsion and Xiaomi in the second half of 2023, stemming from rapid growth in emerging markets, the biggest winner is clearly Apple.”

Facing pressure in China from a resurgent Huawei and budget Chinese brands, Apple is offering discounts of up to 5% on some models in the country to attract customers.

As a notable development, Microsoft overtook Apple as the world’s most valuable public company on Friday, reflecting growing concerns on Wall Street regarding the demand for Apple’s iPhones and other high-end gadgets.

