Ajaokuta Steel Mill Set to Venture into Military Hardware Manufacturing – Minister

In a strategic move to revitalize Ajaokuta Steel Mill, the Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Audu, announced on Monday that the Federal Government is planning to commence the production of military hardware at the steel complex.

Working collaboratively with counterparts in the Ministries of Defence and Works, the minister aims to breathe new life into the long-dormant steel plant, focusing on producing both iron rods and military hardware. Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Audu emphasized the commitment to extend Ajaokuta’s capabilities beyond light steel production.

The envisioned military hardware production encompasses various components, including helmets, bullets, vests, tank pads, rifles, and ammunitions. The minister highlighted the comprehensive approach, ensuring Ajaokuta Steel Mill’s capacity to contribute significantly to the nation’s defense infrastructure.

Despite the challenges faced by the Ajaokuta Steel Mill over the years, the current administration remains dedicated to its revitalization. Audu outlined plans to invest between two to five billion dollars to refurbish the entire complex, with the light steel mill section requiring approximately N35 billion.

President Bola Tinubu has granted approval for local fundraising efforts to rejuvenate the light steel mill section, reflecting the government’s commitment to leveraging domestic resources for this industrial undertaking. The proposed N35 billion investment aims to boost iron rod production from 50,000 tons to a remarkable 400,000 tons.

The minister identified the absence of political will as a historical obstacle to the effective operation of Ajaokuta Steel Mill. Acknowledging this, he highlighted the significance of the newly established Steel Ministry, recognizing it as a pivotal element in the country’s industrial revolution.

Addressing past challenges, Audu mentioned the termination of the concession agreement with Global Steel, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that future collaborations align with the skills required for successful implementation. This renewed focus on Ajaokuta Steel Mill as a hub for both civilian and defense manufacturing underscores the government’s commitment to bolstering Nigeria’s industrial capabilities.

