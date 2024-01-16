Uche Maduagwu overjoyed as Tonto Dikeh allegedly promises to give him plot of land after sending him N900K

January 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular actor, Uche Maduagwu is over the moon with excitement as Tonto Dikeh gifts him N900K and promises him another plot of land in Abuja as New Year gift.

He took to his social media page to share the news as he called on people to thank the actress.

Uche Maduagwu revealed that he woke up to see a credit alert of N900K from the actress and she had supposedly promised him another plot of land. Apparently she had given him one before.

Uche who was overwhelmed with happiness added that Tonto Dikeh is his best friend and he cannot thank her enough.

He wrote:

“OMG, TONTO DIKEH JUST PROMISED TO GIVE ME ANOTHER PLOT OF LAND IN ABUJA, SHE ALSO SENT ME 900K AS NEW YEAR GIFT. WHAT EXACTLY HAVE I DONE TO DESERVE ALL THIS KINDNESS FROM THIS LEGEND?

is this a Dream? Abeg make you Na help me Thank @tontolet she just gave me 900K as New Year #GIFT and also promised me another PLOT of LAND in Abuja, making it 2 Plots of Land Wey she Don give me, even the #Governor of my State, #Anambra has not done this for me, I have been Crying all day because this KINDNESS is too much, Mama King, God will continue to BLESS you, you have helped so many Families Financially all over Naija, both with #Scholarship and Employment opportunities. Abeg make you Na help me Thank her”

Tonto Dikeh, in reaction said: “My darling, you deserve everything good”. (www.naija247news.com).

