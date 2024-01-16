Supreme Court Dismisses Appeal Against Fubara

Jan 16,2024.

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal by the Allied People’s Movement (APM) against Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

The court led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, also reserved judgement in the appeal file by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Tonye Cole.

In dismissing the APM appeal, candidate of the party, Innocent Ekwu had sought the nullification of Governor Fubara’s victory on grounds of his exclusion from the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He argued through his counsel, Confidence L. Kere, that he participated in all the congresses to emerge candidate of the political party but the party was not captured in the printed ballot papers for the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

The panel ruled that having not be recognised as a candidate in the election, Ekwu lacked the locus standi to appear before court.

He was advised to withdraw the appeal which he did and was immediately dismissed by the court.(www.naija247news.com)

