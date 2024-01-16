Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock Market Closes Positively as All Share Index rises by 1.92%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 16, 2024.

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange on Monday closed on a positive note as the All Share Index rose by 1.92% to close at 84,640.89 points from the previous close of 83,042.96 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 1.93% to close at N46.317 trillion from the previous close of N45.442 trillion, thereby gaining N875 billion.

An aggregate of 807.5 million units of shares were traded in 13,647 deals, valued at N11 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 68 equities appreciated in their share prices against 8 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

PZ, Sovereign Trust Insurance, TANTALIZER, CHAMS, DAAR Communication and MANSARD led other gainers with 10.00% growth each.

CADBURY and Jaiz Bank among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.98% and 9.93% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Abbey Building led other price decliners as it shed 9.52% of its share price to close at N2.47 from the previous close of N2.73.

Julius Berger and CUSTODIAN among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 3.54% and 3.45% respectively.

Volume Drivers

TRANSCORP traded about 66.9 million units of its shares in 819 deals, valued at about N956 million.

AIICO Insurance traded about 62 million units of its shares in 348 deals, valued at about N79 million.

Wema Bank traded about 41.5 million units of its shares in 328 deals, valued at about N387.9 million.(www.naija247news.com).

