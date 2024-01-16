Road Crash Kills One, Others injured In Abuja

January 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A fatal accident along Airport Road, Lugbe Abuja, has claimed the life of one and left the other injured on Monday evening.

Naija247news learnt that the accident happened along the outbound lane of the Umaru Musa Yaradua Expressway, commonly referred to as Airport Road, in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory.

The incident was said to have involved a gravel-carrying truck and two smaller vehicles, resulting in the unfortunate death of a woman, while another individual sustained mild injuries.

This accident led to considerable gridlock on the bustling expressway, causing difficulties for commuters.

Responding to the scene, officials from the Directorate of Road Traffic Services, the Federal Road Safety Corps, and local police worked to maintain order and manage the aftermath of the accident.

The presence of emergency response teams aimed to address the immediate impact on traffic flow and attend to the injured. (www.naija247news.com).

