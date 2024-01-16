Menu
Politics & Govt News

President Tinubu Meets Former President Olusegun Obasanjo In Imo State

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 16,2024.

President Tinubu and former President Olusegun Obasanjo were all smiles today January 15, at the inauguration of Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, for a second term.
Both politicians put their differences aside as they exchanged pleasantries while maintaining a smile.

Recall that Obasanjo was opposed to the emergence of President Tinubu and even campaigned against him during the 2023 presidential election.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications.

