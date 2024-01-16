President Tinubu Meets Former President Olusegun Obasanjo In Imo State

Jan 16,2024.

President Tinubu and former President Olusegun Obasanjo were all smiles today January 15, at the inauguration of Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, for a second term.

Both politicians put their differences aside as they exchanged pleasantries while maintaining a smile.

Recall that Obasanjo was opposed to the emergence of President Tinubu and even campaigned against him during the 2023 presidential election.(www.naija247news.com)

