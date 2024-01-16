President, Governors, Lawmakers Pay Tributes To Fallen Heroes

Jan 16,2024.

President Bola Tinubu yesterday led the leadership of the National Assembly, the armed forces and other critical stakeholders to honour the county’s living and fallen heroes at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier, situated at the National Arcade, Abuja.

The ceremony was the climax of the activities which began with the launch of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem last October.

On hand to witness the ceremony were the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, and the Chief Justice of the Federation, Olukayode Ariwoola.

Others at the wreath-laying ceremony were the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Musa who led all the Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police, among others, to grace the occasion organised to honour the country’s departed heroes.

Christian and Muslim prayers were offered by the Services’ clergymen for the living and for peaceful repose of the souls of the departed heroes who fought gallantly for global peace.

This was followed by the observance of a minute silence.

Tinubu led the wreath-laying ceremony accompanied by the commander, Guards Brigade, at the foot of the Unknown Soldier.

This was followed by the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Justice of Nigeria, minister of the FCT, and minister of state for defence, among others.

The Service Chiefs as well as the Inspector General of Police, among others, took their turns to lay wreaths.

Ceremonial volleys were fired by soldiers as part of the activities performed at military ceremonies.

The event culminated in the signing of the anniversary register by President Tinubu before his symbolic release of white pigeons to signify peace.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is an annual event organised by the Ministry of Defence to commemorate the country’s fallen heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the sake of humanity during the First and Second World wars, the Nigerian Civil War, Peace Support Operations around the world, as well as various internal security operations.

In his tribute, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State urged Nigerians to embrace national unity while continuing their support for the nation’s armed forces.

The governor made this appeal when he laid a wreath for the fallen heroes of Nigeria’s armed forces at the Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Square, Owerri, yesterday.

Uzodinma thanked Nigeria’s armed forces for their unwavering commitment to nationhood and said their sacrifices would not be in vain.

He condoled with the families of the fallen heroes, describing their deceased loved ones as “exemplars of dedication in service to our fatherland.”

Also, Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State has solicited for more support and consideration for the proper upkeep of fallen heroes’ families and the retired men in the country.

Aliyu, who made the call during 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration in Sokoto, noted that the men sacrificed their lives for the country’s unity and peaceful coexistence.

According to him, such a gesture would motivate the present servicemen while the retired and deceased families would feel a sense of belonging in the nation that recognized their loved ones’ sacrifice.

On his part, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State underscored the importance of sustainable peace and unity of the country and urged Nigerians to shun any divisive and inflammatory dispositions that could threaten the corporate existence of the nation as fought for by gallant soldiers who also lost their lives in the struggle for one Nigeria.

Eno, who donated N100 million to the widows of Legionnaires who lost their lives as sacrifice for the nation, and N25 million to the Nigerian Legion, said this advocacy while laying the wreath in honour of the fallen heroes at the state cenotaph, UdoUdoma Avenue, Uyo, the state capital.

He said: “Today, because they elected to wear a higher fabric of patriotism, and hearkened to the sentiments once expressed by the late American General and World War II hero, General George, that ‘it is better to fight for something in life than to live for nothing’, we have come here to thank them, to assure them that the sacrifices they made remain eternally appreciated. These heroes and heroines paid the ultimate sacrifice for causes greater than themselves.”

At the Abuja event, Senate President Godwill Akpabio emphasized the collective mourning and support for the families of fallen heroes.

“Today’s ceremony signifies that they are not alone. We mourn with them and continue to pray for God Almighty to console them. The government will ensure their welfare and reduce the calamities we’re seeing in our country,” Akpabio stated.

Echoing this sentiment, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, promised continuous support to the families.

“We will support them all the way. The Senate has committed to improving the welfare of the families of the fallen heroes and the active men and women in the field,” Abbas declared.

The defence minister, Abubakar Badaru highlighted the President’s support for the armed forces and their families, promising comprehensive care.

When asked about his message to serving officers, he urged them to “keep working very hard and rid us of the security challenges in the country.”

In his first Armed Forces Remembrance Day as the Minister of Defense, he pledged robust support for the families of the fallen heroes, “We have the support from Mr. President to support them in every way and manner possible,” he affirmed.

The chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Major General Abdulmalik Jibrin (retd.), stressed the importance of the day in remembering those who sacrificed their lives and those who have served.

He called upon the government to not only remember the fallen but also to actively enhance the well-being of veterans and their families.

The national president of the Military Widows Association (MiWA), Mrs. Veronica Aluko, and the national secretary, Mrs. Deborah Halima Abel, spoke out about the challenges and aspirations of military widows in Nigeria.

“Today refreshes the mourning in us, remembering that our loved ones left us for real. The significance of today is in remembering their sacrifice, ensuring it is not in vain,” Aluko said.(www.naija247news.com)

