Revenue and Taxation

Nigeria Forecast 57% Surge in 2024 Revenue Amid Tax System Overhaul

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Nigeria anticipates a substantial increase in revenue collections for the current year, driven by the implementation of tax system reforms.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service projects a 57% rise in revenue to reach 19.4 trillion naira ($20.3 billion) in 2024, compared to the previous year.

The breakdown includes 9.96 trillion naira from tax revenue on oil and 9.45 trillion naira from non-oil sources.

To achieve this growth, the agency plans to enhance efficiency and tax compliance, focusing on a taxpayer-centric organizational structure and further automation of tax collection.

Additionally, internal reallocation from oil to non-oil sectors is part of the strategy.

These initiatives align with the government’s broader goal of increasing revenue, including measures like redistributing the tax burden, reducing corporate taxes, and introducing electronic invoicing for value-added tax.

President Bola Tinubu’s administration aims to generate revenue to support an ambitious reform agenda, focusing on spurring economic growth and uplifting 100 million people from poverty.

The government’s historical reliance on borrowing due to a low tax intake has presented challenges in managing debt and funding crucial sectors such as infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

Gbenga Samson
