Naira Appreciates Against Dollar by 5.79% in the official market

January 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira gained further against the dollar on Monday, 15th January 2024 at the official market but depreciated marginally at the parallel market.

The domestic currency appreciated 5.79% to close at N838.95 to a dollar at the close of business, data from the NAFEM where forex is officially traded, showed.

This represents an N51.79 gain or a 5.79% increase in the local currency compared to the N869.13 closed the previous day.

However, the naira depreciated at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate quoted at N1265/$1, representing a 0.40% decrease over what it closed the previous day, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1296.32/$1. (www.naija247news.com).

