Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Hoodlums invade EKSUTH, attack doctors and remove corpse

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Suspected hoodlums on Monday, January 15, 2024 invaded the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado-Ekiti, and attacked doctors, and other health officers on duty over the death of a relative at the accident and emergency ward.

It was gathered that the hoodlums who invaded the teaching hospital also vandalised some properties before making away with a corpse suspected to be the father of one of the hoodlums.

It was said that the man who was brought to the Accident and Emergency unit of the hospital for treatment had died in the early hours of Monday and the deceased’s son, who was one of the invaders, had accused the doctors and health workers on duty of negligence and incompetence hence, the death of his father.

The deceased’s son who became furious by the development, joined by some road union workers attacked the doctors and health workers, chased them away and took away the corpse without paying any medical bill.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Police recruitment: 136,177 candidates screened – PSC
Next article
Fleeing phone snatcher dies in Kano hospital after being hit by car
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Fire guts building after generator powered by cooking gas exploded in Agbor, Delta State

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A building was engulfed by fire...

Shell exits Nigeria, Concludes $2.4 billion Onshore assets sale

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
LONDON, Jan 16 - Shell (SHEL.L) is wrapping...

Fleeing phone snatcher dies in Kano hospital after being hit by car

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A suspected thief who was knocked...

Police recruitment: 136,177 candidates screened – PSC

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Service Commission (PSC) says...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Fire guts building after generator powered by cooking gas exploded in Agbor, Delta State

Nigeria Metro News 0
January 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A building was engulfed by fire...

Shell exits Nigeria, Concludes $2.4 billion Onshore assets sale

Analysis 0
LONDON, Jan 16 - Shell (SHEL.L) is wrapping...

Fleeing phone snatcher dies in Kano hospital after being hit by car

Nigeria Metro News 0
January 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A suspected thief who was knocked...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading