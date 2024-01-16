Hoodlums invade EKSUTH, attack doctors and remove corpse

January 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Suspected hoodlums on Monday, January 15, 2024 invaded the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado-Ekiti, and attacked doctors, and other health officers on duty over the death of a relative at the accident and emergency ward.

It was gathered that the hoodlums who invaded the teaching hospital also vandalised some properties before making away with a corpse suspected to be the father of one of the hoodlums.

It was said that the man who was brought to the Accident and Emergency unit of the hospital for treatment had died in the early hours of Monday and the deceased’s son, who was one of the invaders, had accused the doctors and health workers on duty of negligence and incompetence hence, the death of his father.

The deceased’s son who became furious by the development, joined by some road union workers attacked the doctors and health workers, chased them away and took away the corpse without paying any medical bill.(www.naija247news.com).

