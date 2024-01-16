Menu
Gov Uzodimma Sworn In For Second Term

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Hope Uzodimma has been sworn in for a second term as the governor of Imo State months after he was re-elected as the state’s leader.

The governor took the oath of office at around 3:24 pm at the Dan Ayiam Stadium in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

His inauguration came just minutes after Lady Chinyere Ekomaru took her oath of office as the deputy governor of Imo State.

Monday’s event had in attendance thousands of Imo residents and guests within and outside the state.

President Bola Tinubu; ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo; the Senate President Godswill Akpabio; the Speaker of the House of Representative Tajudeen Abbas, and other All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains were among those in attendance.

In his speech at the event, Uzodimma promised to exceed his performance in the first term, thanking the people of the state for their support.

Citing Apostle Paul in the Bible, Uzodimma said his quest for a better Imo will see him do more for them in his second term in office.
He also thanked President Tinubu for attending the event and praised him for always supporting him and the state.

Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

