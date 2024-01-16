Fleeing phone snatcher dies in Kano hospital after being hit by car

January 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A suspected thief who was knocked down by a car while fleeing after snatching a phone in Kano has died.

According to reports, the man was knocked down while crossing the popular Zoo Road after snatching a phone from a woman on Sunday evening, January 14, 2024.

Spokesman of the Kano State Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the man was rushed to a hospital with a broken spine and a cracked head.

The PPRO, who confirmed the development in a statement said the man died on Tuesday, January 16 at Murtala Hospital where he was receiving medical treatment. (www.naija247news.com).

