Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Fires razes building in Kwara, renders 120 homeless

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A fire incident that occurred on Monday at Megida Onikanhun Compound, Edun, Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State has rendered about 120 people homeless.

It was gathered that the inferno, which started around 11am, destroyed 44 rooms and a mosque in the 75-room building.

Some victims of the incident said they lost properties and items worth several millions of naira.

The fire fighters initially had difficulty accessing the facility because of the clusters of houses and the terrain of the area before they later brought it under control, it was further learnt.

Speaking on the issue, the spokesman of the fire service, Hassan Hakeem Adekunle, who confirmed the incident, attributed it to human error.

According to him, “Investigation revealed that an unknown person ignited a refuse, initially mistaken for harmless smoke. Unfortunately, it spread to the nearby compound.

“The incident left over 120 occupants homeless, affecting 44 rooms and a mosque in the 75-room Magaji Onikanhun Compound. Fortunately, there were no casualties,” he submitted.

He said the Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade Olumuyiwa, urged the general public to always play safe, especially during this period.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Naira Appreciates Against Dollar by 5.79% in the official market
Next article
Road Crash Kills One, Others injured In Abuja
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Road Crash Kills One, Others injured In Abuja

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A fatal accident along Airport Road,...

Naira Appreciates Against Dollar by 5.79% in the official market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira gained further against the...

CNPP and CSOs Urge Investigation into Humanitarian Ministry Issue and A’Court Judges

Naija247news Naija247news -
Conference Of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and frontline civil...

Stock Market Closes Positively as All Share Index rises by 1.92%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Transactions on the floor of the...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Road Crash Kills One, Others injured In Abuja

Nigeria Metro News 0
January 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A fatal accident along Airport Road,...

Naira Appreciates Against Dollar by 5.79% in the official market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
January 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira gained further against the...

CNPP and CSOs Urge Investigation into Humanitarian Ministry Issue and A’Court Judges

Cases & Trials 0
Conference Of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and frontline civil...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading