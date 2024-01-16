Fires razes building in Kwara, renders 120 homeless

January 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A fire incident that occurred on Monday at Megida Onikanhun Compound, Edun, Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State has rendered about 120 people homeless.

It was gathered that the inferno, which started around 11am, destroyed 44 rooms and a mosque in the 75-room building.

Some victims of the incident said they lost properties and items worth several millions of naira.

The fire fighters initially had difficulty accessing the facility because of the clusters of houses and the terrain of the area before they later brought it under control, it was further learnt.

Speaking on the issue, the spokesman of the fire service, Hassan Hakeem Adekunle, who confirmed the incident, attributed it to human error.

According to him, “Investigation revealed that an unknown person ignited a refuse, initially mistaken for harmless smoke. Unfortunately, it spread to the nearby compound.

“The incident left over 120 occupants homeless, affecting 44 rooms and a mosque in the 75-room Magaji Onikanhun Compound. Fortunately, there were no casualties,” he submitted.

He said the Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade Olumuyiwa, urged the general public to always play safe, especially during this period.(www.naija247news.com).

