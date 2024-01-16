Fire guts building after generator powered by cooking gas exploded in Agbor, Delta State

January 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A building was engulfed by fire in Agbor, Delta State.

Videos shared online show smoke plumes rising from the top of the building. Locals gathered outside the building to film with their phones as the fire raged.

According to those at the scene, the fire resulted from a generator powered by a cooking gas.

“Na gas o, dem use gas take on gen,” one person said.

At the time the videos were taken, no fire truck or emergency service unit had arrived at the scene. (www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...