Fire guts building after generator powered by cooking gas exploded in Agbor, Delta State

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A building was engulfed by fire in Agbor, Delta State.

Videos shared online show smoke plumes rising from the top of the building. Locals gathered outside the building to film with their phones as the fire raged.

According to those at the scene, the fire resulted from a generator powered by a cooking gas.

“Na gas o, dem use gas take on gen,” one person said.

At the time the videos were taken, no fire truck or emergency service unit had arrived at the scene. (www.naija247news.com).

Shell exits Nigeria, Concludes $2.4 billion Onshore assets sale
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

