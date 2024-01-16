Menu
Search
Subscribe
Investigative News and Reports

EFCC Arrests Ex-Minister, Charles Ugwuh, One Other For Alleged N3.6bn Fraud

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says its operatives from the Lagos Zonal Command have arrested a former Minister of Commerce and Industry, Charles Chukwuemeka Ugwuh, for an alleged conspiracy and fraud to the tune of N3.6bn.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Head Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale in a statement on Monday, said Ugwuh was arrested alongside Chief Geoffrey Ekenma on January 11, 2024 at No.2, Musa Yar Adua way, New Owerri, Imo State.

He said their arrest followed a petition to the Commission from a new generation bank on the alleged fraud perpetrated through a company, Ebony Agro Industries Ltd., linked to the ex-Minister.

According to the anti-graft agency, investigations revealed that Ugwuh and Ekenma, Managing Director, Ebony Agro Industries Ltd., allegedly obtained a loan facility from the bank for the purchase and production of polished rice.

However, the suspect, according to the petitioner, failed to meet up his obligations to the bank and all efforts to get him to repay the loan facility proved abortive.

The EFCC said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Gov Uzodimma Sworn In For Second Term
Next article
Stock Market Closes Positively as All Share Index rises by 1.92%
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira Appreciates Against Dollar by 5.79% in the official market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira gained further against the...

CNPP and CSOs Urge Investigation into Humanitarian Ministry Issue and A’Court Judges

Naija247news Naija247news -
Conference Of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and frontline civil...

Stock Market Closes Positively as All Share Index rises by 1.92%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Transactions on the floor of the...

Gov Uzodimma Sworn In For Second Term

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Hope Uzodimma has been sworn in for a second...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira Appreciates Against Dollar by 5.79% in the official market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
January 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira gained further against the...

CNPP and CSOs Urge Investigation into Humanitarian Ministry Issue and A’Court Judges

Cases & Trials 0
Conference Of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and frontline civil...

Stock Market Closes Positively as All Share Index rises by 1.92%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
January 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Transactions on the floor of the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading