Access Holdings Plc announces acquisition of Megatech Insurance Brokers Ltd

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 16, 2024.

Access Holdings Plc has notified the investing public and the Nigerian Exchange Ltd that it has obtained all required regulatory approvals for the acquisition of Megatech Insurance Brokers Ltd, an insurance brokerage company licensed and regulated by the National Insurance Commission.

The acquisition of the Company complements Access Holdings bouquet of product offerings in pursuit of its vision of building globally connected community of ecosystems inspired by Africa for the world. In this regard, Megatech will strive to create a world where risk is efficiently managed so that we can confidently seek and seize opportunities for growth.

Commenting on the acquisition, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, Group Chief Executive Officer, Access Holdings said:

“This acquisition is a natural step in our evolution as a globally connected community and ecosystem and aligns with our mission to build and sustain one global platform, open for anyone to join where people can be connected to exceptional opportunities. The Company will design and provide intelligent solutions that mitigate the unique risks faced by individuals and business in an ever-changing world using leading risk management tools and governance standards.’’(www.naija247news.com).

