CrimeWatch

Troops arrest transnational drug syndicate, confiscate 296 wraps of illicit substances

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Troops of 192 Battalion, 81 Division, Nigerian Army, acting on credible intelligence, have intercepted a suspected transnational drug syndicate operating with a Sienna 2001 Model Space Bus, with registration number Lagos APP 129 EF, loaded with illicit substances, suspected to be Cannabis Sativa.

The suspects were intercepted on Sunday 14 January 2024, along Balogun border in Ogun State.

A statement released by the Army says Vigilant troops conducted a thorough search on the vehicle and detected layers of compartments packed with 296 wraps of substance suspected to be marijuana.

‘’Preliminary investigation revealed that the wraps of illicit substance were transported from Benin Republic, through Ilara border communities en route Ifo, Ogun State. It was further revealed that it took the transnational drug traffickers five months to conceal the substance for delivery to their clients. Two suspects were arrested in connection to the crime.

The suspects, identified as one Mr Adigun Olatunji, age 54 years and Mr Michael Atanda aged 18 yrs, both from Ilara Imeko in Afun LGA of Ogun state, reside in Benin Republic. They have been taken into custody for further necessary actions, after a failed attempt to bribe troops with the sum of Twelve Million Naira (12,000,000.00).”

The statement adds that other items recovered from the suspects include one Benin Republic National ID Card, one Nigerian National ID Card and two small Itel mobile phones. Others include one Benin Republic driver’s license, a Benin Republic International Passport, six Benin Republic SIM packs, 2 Benin Republic SIM cards, one Nigerian driver’s license, one power bank and one MP3 player. Additionally, a memory card, local charms, as well as the sum of Fifty Two Thousand, Seven Hundred Naira (52,700.00) only were recovered from the suspects.

The suspects and all the items recovered are in safe custody, pending handover to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for prosecution. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

