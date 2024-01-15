Tinubu Targeting Corrupt Officials, Not Opposition – Metuh

Jan 15,2024.

Former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olisa Metuh has said the anti-corruption efforts under President Bola Tinubu are aimed at corrupt government officials, not the political opposition.

In a press statement yesterday, the former PDP spokesman praised the Tinubu administration’s “genuine, determined and uncompromising fight against corruption and financial crimes.”

Metuh highlighted that this stands in contrast to past administrations, where he said the anti-corruption drive was “merely a political cum campaign tool” used to target opposition figures.

In the past, the fight against corruption was targeted at diminishing opposition shining talents,” Metuh stated.

However, under Tinubu, Metuh noted that serving ministers and senior officials are being removed from office and face prosecution for graft regardless of political leanings.

“Today, we see serving ministers and people who are holding top offices being removed from office and investigated for prosecution over corruption and financial crimes,” he said.

Metuh lauded the change in approach under Tinubu, saying the anti-corruption effort is now focused on “persons who have questions to answer and not a tool for persecution.”

The former opposition spokesman urged non-partisan support for the administration’s anti-graft campaign.

He also commended the president for showing promise of good governance since assuming office seven months ago.

Metuh said Nigerians have renewed confidence in the Nigerian project under President Tinubu, especially in observing best democratic practices.

He noted that the administration appears to have regard for liberty, freedom, transparency and accountability.

Metuh also commended the patriotic stand of cutting governance costs through slashing of official entourages for state and international events by 60%.

He described Tinubu as demonstrating proactive leadership that listens to Nigerians.

The former PDP spokesperson called on all Nigerians to set aside sectional, political and religious sentiments and support President Tinubu.

He noted that the administration’s success is the nation’s success.

Metuh urged Nigerians to contribute inputs and constructive criticisms as duties of responsible citizens in a democracy.

He said the Tinubu government is reflective of a good work in progress.(www.naija247news.com)

