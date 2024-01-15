Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Tinubu Targeting Corrupt Officials, Not Opposition – Metuh

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 15,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olisa Metuh has said the anti-corruption efforts under President Bola Tinubu are aimed at corrupt government officials, not the political opposition.

In a press statement yesterday, the former PDP spokesman praised the Tinubu administration’s “genuine, determined and uncompromising fight against corruption and financial crimes.”

Metuh highlighted that this stands in contrast to past administrations, where he said the anti-corruption drive was “merely a political cum campaign tool” used to target opposition figures.

In the past, the fight against corruption was targeted at diminishing opposition shining talents,” Metuh stated.

However, under Tinubu, Metuh noted that serving ministers and senior officials are being removed from office and face prosecution for graft regardless of political leanings.

“Today, we see serving ministers and people who are holding top offices being removed from office and investigated for prosecution over corruption and financial crimes,” he said.

Metuh lauded the change in approach under Tinubu, saying the anti-corruption effort is now focused on “persons who have questions to answer and not a tool for persecution.”

The former opposition spokesman urged non-partisan support for the administration’s anti-graft campaign.

He also commended the president for showing promise of good governance since assuming office seven months ago.

Metuh said Nigerians have renewed confidence in the Nigerian project under President Tinubu, especially in observing best democratic practices.

He noted that the administration appears to have regard for liberty, freedom, transparency and accountability.

Metuh also commended the patriotic stand of cutting governance costs through slashing of official entourages for state and international events by 60%.

He described Tinubu as demonstrating proactive leadership that listens to Nigerians.

The former PDP spokesperson called on all Nigerians to set aside sectional, political and religious sentiments and support President Tinubu.

He noted that the administration’s success is the nation’s success.

Metuh urged Nigerians to contribute inputs and constructive criticisms as duties of responsible citizens in a democracy.

He said the Tinubu government is reflective of a good work in progress.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Rivers Police confirm killing of suspected cult leader
Next article
“I was shocked to discover that my son had a will – Mohbad’s father
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Detained Vessel: We Loaded 119 Tonnes Of Crude Oil – Captain

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 15,2024. As investigation continued into the arrest of a...

SERAP Asks National Assembly To Cut N344.85bn Budget

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 15,2024. A group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP)...

President Tinubu is doing well but he should remember that Yourbas are suffering – Sunday Igboho

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 15,2024. Yoruba Nation agitator and activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also...

Edo Governorship: PDP In Dilemma Ahead Of Primaries

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 15,2024. Ahead of the February 22 governorship primaries of...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Detained Vessel: We Loaded 119 Tonnes Of Crude Oil – Captain

Oil & Gas 0
Jan 15,2024. As investigation continued into the arrest of a...

SERAP Asks National Assembly To Cut N344.85bn Budget

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 15,2024. A group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP)...

President Tinubu is doing well but he should remember that Yourbas are suffering – Sunday Igboho

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 15,2024. Yoruba Nation agitator and activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading