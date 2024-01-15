Three Persons Burnt To Death In Anambra Car accident

January 15, 2024.

At least three lives were lost in an accident involving a commercial bus travelling from Awka to Ekwulobia in Anambra State on Sunday evening, Jan. 14.

The driver of the vehicle and two passengers (one male and one female) were burnt after the vehicle veered off the road, somersaulted and went up in flames.

The incident happened along the Ezinano-Nkwo Agulu section of the Agulu road.

A survivor, Mr. Chinonso, recounted the harrowing incident, saying, “Our 14-seater Mitsubishi bus, loaded at Amawbia to transport us to Ekwulọbịa.

“Although I was headed to Ufuma. After departing Amawbia, a passenger cautioned the driver about the speed. Then, he attempted to avoid a pothole.

“Unfortunately, the vehicle veered off the road, somersaulted, and caught fire. I, along with other passengers, managed to escape, but our attempts to aid the three victims were thwarted by the intense flames.”. (www.naija247news.com).

