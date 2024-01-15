Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Three Persons Burnt To Death In Anambra Car accident

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 15, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least three lives were lost in an accident involving a commercial bus travelling from Awka to Ekwulobia in Anambra State on Sunday evening, Jan. 14.

The driver of the vehicle and two passengers (one male and one female) were burnt after the vehicle veered off the road, somersaulted and went up in flames.

The incident happened along the Ezinano-Nkwo Agulu section of the Agulu road.

A survivor, Mr. Chinonso, recounted the harrowing incident, saying, “Our 14-seater Mitsubishi bus, loaded at Amawbia to transport us to Ekwulọbịa.

“Although I was headed to Ufuma. After departing Amawbia, a passenger cautioned the driver about the speed. Then, he attempted to avoid a pothole.

“Unfortunately, the vehicle veered off the road, somersaulted, and caught fire. I, along with other passengers, managed to escape, but our attempts to aid the three victims were thwarted by the intense flames.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NDLEA secures conviction of 67 drug traffickers in Edo
Next article
Troops arrest transnational drug syndicate, confiscate 296 wraps of illicit substances
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

I Will Appreciate It If Tinubu Offers Me Appointment’ – Atiku Spokesman, Daniel Bwala

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 15,2024. Daniel Bwala, former spokesman for Atiku Abubakar, the...

Kano: Sanusi II Criticises Gawuna’s Response to Election Defeat

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 15,2024. Muhammad Sanusi II, the fourteenth Emir of Kano,...

23-year-old lady declared missing by her family

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A young lady identified as Mercy...

Nigerian Army reacts after female soldier accused senior officers of threat to life

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Army has vowed to...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

I Will Appreciate It If Tinubu Offers Me Appointment’ – Atiku Spokesman, Daniel Bwala

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 15,2024. Daniel Bwala, former spokesman for Atiku Abubakar, the...

Kano: Sanusi II Criticises Gawuna’s Response to Election Defeat

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 15,2024. Muhammad Sanusi II, the fourteenth Emir of Kano,...

23-year-old lady declared missing by her family

Nigeria Metro News 0
January 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A young lady identified as Mercy...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading