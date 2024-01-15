Menu
Rivers Police confirm killing of suspected cult leader

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Rivers State Police Command has announced the death of suspected cult leader, Silas Oderereke, following a state-wide manhunt initiated in 2020.

SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the command’s spokesperson, revealed in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Sunday that Oderereke died during a raid on his camp in Oderereke community, Ahoada-West area of Rivers.

“Oderereke, also known as ‘General,’ a notorious armed robber and cult leader, had been on the run and evaded arrest for the past four years.

“However, his reign of terror came to an end when he resisted arrest by opening fire on personnel, resulting in his death.

“Oderereke, who headed the Greenlanders cult group in Ubie clan of Ahoada-West, along with his gang, was infamous for criminal activities,” she said.

Iringe-Koko said that the gang was involved in armed robbery, land grabbing, unauthorised sale of buildings, and alleged demolition of houses of those who opposed him in the community.

She alleged that they were responsible for the vandalism of property belonging to the late paramount leader in the area, Eze Robinson O. Robinson.

“Consequently, on Jan. 11, the Police received information about the cult leader’s gang robbery operation and swiftly responded by chasing the criminals out of town.

“Later, Oderereke rallied his gang and launched an attack on the community-owned tank farm with the intent to loot the farm.

“It was during this attempt on the farm that our operatives confronted the gang. However, they opened fire on the police team, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

“In the shootout, Oderereke and one of his accomplices were neutralised while others sustained injuries,” she said.

The spokesperson stated that two other leaders of the cult, Danger Boy and 2-Man, who frequently collaborated with the deceased cult leader, escaped the scene.

Iringe-Koko mentioned that operatives recovered a G3 Rifle and 19 7.62x51mm ammunition from the gang’s hideout.

“Personnel also uncovered another camp between Oderereke and Olokuma communities, used by the gang to launch robbery attacks on innocent victims in neighbouring communities.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Olatuni Disu, has issued a stern warning to cultists to renounce cultism and shun criminality or face the full wrath of the law,” she stated. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

