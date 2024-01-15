Menu
President Tinubu is doing well but he should remember that Yourbas are suffering – Sunday Igboho

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 15,2024.

Yoruba Nation agitator and activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho has praised President Bola Tinubu for his first steps in office, asking God to give him long life.

“I pray for good health for President Bola Tinubu.” Igboho told Alaroye Online TV over the weekend.

“He’s doing well, and so far he has been taking major steps to revamp the country. Many of the key appointments in key offices so far show he’s aware of things around him.

Igboho went on to state that the Yoruba people are sufferin

“I want President Tinubu to remember that Yourbas are suffering. He will definitely use 8 years. God will help him through the governance process. God will grant him a long life to be able to turn this country around.

“I’m currently in Germany with my family and I know God is in charge of my life. I have no work here in Germany. My work is in Nigeria. I’m a car dealer. I’ve been selling cars since 1996.

“With respect to my properties that were destroyed, I leave all to God. He’s the one that owns our lives. We should all be after a good name and work. Those whose lives were lost during the incident at my house pained me. Even my mother lost her life during the Yoruba Nation struggle.

“My mother’s death pained me. It has made me deeply worried. I’m begging God to please help me out to bury my mother. She’s still in the mortuary. I know that’s how it pleases God to do it.

“I will bury my mother soon, I will come home (Nigeria) soon. I do not regret that I led the Yoruba Nation’s struggle. I want to call on all of us to be in unity.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

