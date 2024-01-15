Naira falls to N890.54/$1 against Dollar at the official market

January 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian naira weakened against the dollar on Friday, January 12, 2024, at both the official and black market.

The domestic currency depreciated 1.8% to close at N890.54/$1 to a dollar at the close of business on Friday, data from the NAFEM where forex is officially traded, showed.

Similarly, the naira depreciated at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate depreciated by 1.19%, quoted at N1260/$1, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1268,05/$1. (www.naija247news.com).

