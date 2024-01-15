Mr Macaroni slams government over the murder of Nabeeha by kidnappers

January 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian content creator and activist, Adebowale Debo Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has criticized the government, following the kidnapping of six girls in Abuja and the murder of one.

Naija247news reports that Alhaji Mansoor Al-Kadriyar and his six daughters were kidnapped over a week ago in the Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

One of the victims, Nabeeha, a 400-level biological science student at Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, in Zaria, was killed on Friday by her abductors.

Taking to the microblogging app, X, the comidian expressed his sadness regarding the murder of the young Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar and condemned the killing.

“It’s so sad to hear about the death of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar. 6 sisters were kidnapped and 1 has been killed. What is the government doing to ensure that the remaining 5 are not killed? Common!!!! Where is the value for human lives in Nigeria???? How many more must die???, “ he said.(www.naija247news.com).

