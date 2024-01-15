Menu
Kidnappers Of Abuja Estate Residents Kill Two More Victims, Raises Ransom To N700m

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Kidnappers, who abducted 10 people from Sagwari Estate Layout at Dutse in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on January 7, 2024, have killed two more of the abductees to send a strong warning to their relatives negotiating ransom payment.

From information gathered, after killing some of the kidnap victims, the bandits increased their demand from the initial N60 million per person to N100 million, now totalling N700 million.

Residents said the victims were allegedly killed over the delay in raising the ransom demanded by the kidnappers.

Naija247news earlier reported that a 13-year-old secondary school student, identified as Folorunsho Ariyo, was among those killed.

On Friday, reports emerged that the kidnappers, who also operated in some villages in Bwari, had killed one of the six abducted persons, Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, to force the family into quickly raising the demanded ransom.

Recall that a former Minister of Communicatons and Digital Economy, Prof. Ali Pantami, on Sunday, announced that he mobilised a balance of N50million ransom for the Al-Kadriyar family to enable them to secure the release of their remaining five daughters from the kidnappers following the murder of Nabeeha.

Meanwhile, residents of Sagwari Layout have perfected plans to stage a massive protest against the perceived inaction of the government and security agencies in rescuing their people.

However, the protest, which was initially planned for this Monday, has been shifted to Tuesday as a result of 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

