Kano: Sanusi II Criticises Gawuna’s Response to Election Defeat

Jan 15,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Muhammad Sanusi II, the fourteenth Emir of Kano, has criticised Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, the Kano All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, for what he perceives as a lack of graceful acceptance of the election defeat.

During a virtual Islamic book presentation on social media, the former Emir pointed out the opposition’s journey through the tribunal and appeal courts, culminating in their defeat in the Supreme Court, as a clear indication of Gawuna’s lack of faith in the people’s choice.

Emir Sanusi stressed the fundamental right of citizens to vote for their chosen leaders. He condemned the act of denying citizens their rightful choice after casting their votes, asserting that it goes against democratic principles.

Sanusi said, “Something peculiar is happening; after people cast their votes and lose the election, they resort to the courts to forcefully seize power. They encountered Allah in the final court, and only then did they claim to believe in Allah’s decision.”

Emir Sanusi urged everyone to learn from the opposition’s acceptance of defeat and encouraged a spirit of resilience in the face of judicial decisions.

Turning his attention to the current governor of Kano State, Emir Sanusi offered prayers and counsel, advocating for a fair and democratic process in the upcoming election.

He urged citizens to carefully assess the governor’s performance and vote wisely based on their evaluation of leadership.

He encouraged citizens to remain committed to prayer for divine guidance in leadership and the overall progress of Kano State.(www.naija247news.com)

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...