Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

I Will Appreciate It If Tinubu Offers Me Appointment’ – Atiku Spokesman, Daniel Bwala

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 15,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Daniel Bwala, former spokesman for Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the February 2023 presidential election, has said he will accept any position that will enable him to support President Bola Tinubu’s agenda for Nigeria.

He made this known in an interview on Channels Television on Sunday.

Bwala, who recently met with President Tinubu and declared his support to work with the All Progressives Congress, APC, government, said he will accept any offer by the President because he promised to support his agenda.

“If the president makes an offer of a position that I see that it will contribute to the development of his agenda, I will accept it.

“I will more than anything else appreciate it. It is not the appointment that I’m looking for to support him. I’m telling you eight years I supported Buhari, I was not a public official.

“You have to separate between those who do not have value and are cringing and crying for appointment and those who believe the value and what they contribute has nothing to do with whether you are appointed or not.

“President Tinubu has not promised me anything,” he said.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Kano: Sanusi II Criticises Gawuna’s Response to Election Defeat
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Kano: Sanusi II Criticises Gawuna’s Response to Election Defeat

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 15,2024. Muhammad Sanusi II, the fourteenth Emir of Kano,...

23-year-old lady declared missing by her family

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A young lady identified as Mercy...

Nigerian Army reacts after female soldier accused senior officers of threat to life

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Army has vowed to...

Troops arrest transnational drug syndicate, confiscate 296 wraps of illicit substances

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Troops of 192 Battalion, 81 Division,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kano: Sanusi II Criticises Gawuna’s Response to Election Defeat

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 15,2024. Muhammad Sanusi II, the fourteenth Emir of Kano,...

23-year-old lady declared missing by her family

Nigeria Metro News 0
January 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A young lady identified as Mercy...

Nigerian Army reacts after female soldier accused senior officers of threat to life

Nigeria Metro News 0
January 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Army has vowed to...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading