“I was shocked to discover that my son had a will – Mohbad’s father

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 15, 2024.

Mohbad’s father continues to suspect foul play in his son’s demise as he recounts how he found out that his late son had a will which was thumb printed Instead of signed.

In an interview with TVC News he recounted how he found his son’s body already locally embalmed when he got to his place.

Amongst other things discussed by him, he revealed that when he got there, what he had seen was a lawyer rather than a doctor.

He added that he was shocked to discover that his 26-year-old son had a will, when he in his 60s doesn’t.

Mohbad’s father also added that this will had Mohbad’s thumb prints on it rather than his signature.

He wondered why he should use a thumb print when he has his signature.(www.naija247news.com).

