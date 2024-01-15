Menu
Nigeria Metro News

Enugu Commissioner Settles Bill For Detained Mother of Triplets

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

In response to the financial plea of a woman who gave birth to triplets and was detained for inability of her family to pay the hospital bills, the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Engr. Prince Lawrence Ezeh, cleared the entire hospital bill, alleviating the family from their unexpected financial burden.

Responding to questions about his intervention, Prince Eze stressed the importance of being our brothers’ keeper, sharing a personal connection to the situation as he and his wife have their own set of triplets.

“I was moved by your story when I read it yesterday,” Prince Lawrence stated, expressing his understanding of the challenges faced by the Orajiobi family, having experienced the joys and responsibilities of raising triplets himself.

Mrs. Joan Orajiobi, the mother of the newborn triplets, conveyed her heartfelt appreciation for the Commissioner’s intervention. She expressed her happiness upon seeing Prince Lawrence at the hospital, clearing their bills and relieving them from the distressing situation.

In a phone interview, Mr. Cornelius Nchekwube Orajiobi, the father of the newborn triplets, expressed profound gratitude to Almighty God for facilitating the timely intervention that lifted the heavy financial burden off their shoulders.

Overflowing with gratitude, Mr. Cornelius extended his prayers to the Commissioner, invoking blessings from the Almighty God for his benevolence and expressing hope that Hon. “Prince Lawrence Eze will never lack in his lifetime.” He emphasized the overwhelming love and compassion shown by the Commissioner, underscoring the unity and humanity that transcends geographical boundaries, as they are not originally from Enugu State.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

