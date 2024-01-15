Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Edo Guber: Aspirant Warns Against Tribal Politics

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 15,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ahead of the governorship election in Edo state, the South South zonal organising secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr. Blessing Agbomhere has warned aspirants against introducing tribal sentiments.

In a letter copied to President Bola Tinubu, the APC national chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje and others, Agbomhere who is also a gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, lamented the marginalization of Edo North in the politics of Edo state, adding that the party’s gubernatorial ticket should be handed over to an aspirant from that part of the state.

Agbomhere also condemned what he described as a plot to foment crisis in the state by some disgruntled Edo sons who he said have tried unsuccessfully to attract the endorsement of the former Governor of Edo State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

“We will not allow anybody or group of persons, under any guise or tribe, whether from Edo South, North or Central to blackmail our leader, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole for the sake of supporting or not supporting a governorship aspiration.

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has paid his dues in Nigeria, and has made so much sacrifices for Edo people to a level that any attempt to tarnish his reputation by any person or group of persons under the pretence of fighting for a particular tribe will not be tolerated by the generality of Edo people.

“Before Adams Oshiomhole became Governor of Edo State, the State had Governors Samuel Ogbemudia, John Oyegun and Lucky Igbenedion, who made Pastor Andrew Ize-Iyamu a de facto Governor during his administration – all were Governors from Benin (Edo South).

Despite these men wielding enormous power, Benin City and Edo State in general were referred to as ancient city and state by the rest of the world because of the level of stagnation, backwardness and retrogression that defined the State.

“Oshiomhole came as an institution after retiring as the nation’s icon of workers’ welfare and good governance in Nigeria. He challenged the governance system in Edo State. He fought to get the opportunity to rescue Edo State from the cabal that held the state hostage. The election was a fierce battle. The cabal that held Edo State hostage, rigged the election and stole his mandate. A new battle started. He defeated the establishment. He won. He was sworn in as the Executive Governor of the State in November 2008.

Adams Oshiomhole and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rescued the state from ‘those’ who never wanted Edo State to develop; ‘those’ who made the world accuse Benin and Edo girls of being prostitutes and ‘those’ who chased Benin and Edo youths to various states in Europe, by going through the nightmares of the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea to escape the cabal-inflicted penury, in search of greener pasture.” the letter read in parts.

Agbomhere reiterated that he is the only gubernatorial aspirant in the race that has the capacity to continue the developmental strides left behind by the previous administration of Senator Adams Oshiomhole if given the opportunity to serve as governor.(www.naija247news.com)

 

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed to reclaim Edo State which it lost in 2020 in the September 21 governorship election and maintain its grip on Ondo State at this year’s guber polls. Deputy national organising secretary of APC, Nze Chidi Duru who said this in an interview with journalists in Abuja at the weekend also said the party is positioned to win the 2025 Anambra governorship election.
Next article
Stakeholders Criticise Aviation Minister Over Bloated Directorates
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Detained Vessel: We Loaded 119 Tonnes Of Crude Oil – Captain

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 15,2024. As investigation continued into the arrest of a...

SERAP Asks National Assembly To Cut N344.85bn Budget

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 15,2024. A group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP)...

President Tinubu is doing well but he should remember that Yourbas are suffering – Sunday Igboho

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 15,2024. Yoruba Nation agitator and activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also...

Edo Governorship: PDP In Dilemma Ahead Of Primaries

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 15,2024. Ahead of the February 22 governorship primaries of...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Detained Vessel: We Loaded 119 Tonnes Of Crude Oil – Captain

Oil & Gas 0
Jan 15,2024. As investigation continued into the arrest of a...

SERAP Asks National Assembly To Cut N344.85bn Budget

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 15,2024. A group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP)...

President Tinubu is doing well but he should remember that Yourbas are suffering – Sunday Igboho

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 15,2024. Yoruba Nation agitator and activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading