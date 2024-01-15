Edo Guber: Aspirant Warns Against Tribal Politics

Jan 15,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ahead of the governorship election in Edo state, the South South zonal organising secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr. Blessing Agbomhere has warned aspirants against introducing tribal sentiments.

In a letter copied to President Bola Tinubu, the APC national chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje and others, Agbomhere who is also a gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, lamented the marginalization of Edo North in the politics of Edo state, adding that the party’s gubernatorial ticket should be handed over to an aspirant from that part of the state.

Agbomhere also condemned what he described as a plot to foment crisis in the state by some disgruntled Edo sons who he said have tried unsuccessfully to attract the endorsement of the former Governor of Edo State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

“We will not allow anybody or group of persons, under any guise or tribe, whether from Edo South, North or Central to blackmail our leader, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole for the sake of supporting or not supporting a governorship aspiration.

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has paid his dues in Nigeria, and has made so much sacrifices for Edo people to a level that any attempt to tarnish his reputation by any person or group of persons under the pretence of fighting for a particular tribe will not be tolerated by the generality of Edo people.

“Before Adams Oshiomhole became Governor of Edo State, the State had Governors Samuel Ogbemudia, John Oyegun and Lucky Igbenedion, who made Pastor Andrew Ize-Iyamu a de facto Governor during his administration – all were Governors from Benin (Edo South).

Despite these men wielding enormous power, Benin City and Edo State in general were referred to as ancient city and state by the rest of the world because of the level of stagnation, backwardness and retrogression that defined the State.

“Oshiomhole came as an institution after retiring as the nation’s icon of workers’ welfare and good governance in Nigeria. He challenged the governance system in Edo State. He fought to get the opportunity to rescue Edo State from the cabal that held the state hostage. The election was a fierce battle. The cabal that held Edo State hostage, rigged the election and stole his mandate. A new battle started. He defeated the establishment. He won. He was sworn in as the Executive Governor of the State in November 2008.

Adams Oshiomhole and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rescued the state from ‘those’ who never wanted Edo State to develop; ‘those’ who made the world accuse Benin and Edo girls of being prostitutes and ‘those’ who chased Benin and Edo youths to various states in Europe, by going through the nightmares of the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea to escape the cabal-inflicted penury, in search of greener pasture.” the letter read in parts.

Agbomhere reiterated that he is the only gubernatorial aspirant in the race that has the capacity to continue the developmental strides left behind by the previous administration of Senator Adams Oshiomhole if given the opportunity to serve as governor.(www.naija247news.com)

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...