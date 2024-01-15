Abductors kill teenage girl after family failed to pay N60m ransom

January 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A secondary school student, Folorunsho Ariyo, who was kidnapped in the Dutse axis of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, has been killed by her abductors.

According to reports, gunmen invaded Sagwari Layout Estate in Dutse on Sunday, January 7, 2024, and kidnapped ten residents, including Miss Ariyo, her mother and three siblings.

It was gathered that Folorunsho and Nabeeeha Al-kadriyar’s remains were among four corpses of kidnapped victims dumped at Ida, near Ushafa in Bwari Area Council.

The teenager was the daughter of Ekiti State-born Chief Legal Officer of the National University Commission (NUC).

Family sources told the publication that the kidnappers had demanded the sum of N60 million ransom to release members of the Ariyo family who could only raise about N5 million.

“Talks were still ongoing and as of last Friday, we were optimistic of a positive outcome until we were contacted to pick up her body,” a family source said.(www.naija247news.com).

