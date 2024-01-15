Menu
23-year-old lady declared missing by her family

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A young lady identified as Mercy Ogar, from Gabu, Yala local government in Cross River State has been declared missing by her family.

According to her mum, Felicia Ogar who reached out to LIB, Mercy lived in Festac, Lagos state with a friend, but had decided to relocate to Abuja to stay with her (the mother). The 23-year-old left home on November 16, 2023, after telling her friend that she was travelling to Abuja. However, she hasn’t been seen or heard from since then.

Efforts to contact Mercy has been futile as both her phone numbers have been unreachable.

Felicia said;

“My daughter, Mercy ogar,from Gabu, yala local government in cross river state, stays at Festac in lagos. She left festac telling her friend she was returning back to Abuja where I am staying, since then nobody heard from her again and her two lines are not reachageble since then.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, kindly contact 07083776271or visit a nearby police station.

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

