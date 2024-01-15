Menu
JAMB

2024 UTME: JAMB Begins Registration Today,accredits 747 CBT Centres

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 15, 2024.

The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has officially declared the commencement of registration for the 2024/2025 Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME). The registration period, set to begin today, will run until February 24, 2024.

Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar, assured a seamless registration process during a media briefing in Lagos State. He emphasised the board’s commitment to a thorough accreditation exercise for Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres, involving key stakeholders such as Chief External Examiners, Technical Advisors, JAMB state coordinators, and JAMB Technical Officers.

“Only one sort code is allowed to avoid multiple charges,” warned Oloyede, highlighting the importance of adherence to the specified registration procedures.

To initiate the registration, candidates must create a profile using their National Identity Number at various CBT centres nationwide. They can use JAMB USS codes 55019 or 66019 to generate their profiles.Oloyede also underscored the necessity of this process as a unique verification tool for thumb printing, marking the completion of the registration.

The registration fee stands at N3,500, and payments will be cashless to prevent any form of extortion.

JAMB revealed that 747 CBT centres have been accredited for the 2024 UTME, marking an increase of 134 centres compared to the 2023 figure. Notably, Lagos leads with 80 accredited centres, followed by Ogun with 44 and Oyo with 42. Zamfara has the fewest accredited centres at 6, while Ebonyi and Kebbi both have 8.

PUNCH Online’s analysis uncovered 226 centres in the South-West geopolitical zone, making it the zone with the highest number of CBT centres, while the North-East has the lowest with 67 centres. The board remains focused on maintaining a fair and efficient examination process for all candidates.(www.naija247news.com).

