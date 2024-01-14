Menu
We’ve Fulfilled Our Part Of Peace Accord – Wike Talks About Rivers Crisis

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 14,2024.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT ,Nyesom Wike, says his political camp has fulfilled its part of the peace accord facilitated by President Bola Tinubu, as agreed by all the parties involved in the political crisis in Rivers State.

Wike made this statement when he visited the Oba of Ogbaland in the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area of Rivers, His Royal Highness Eze Nnam Obi III.

He told the monarch that he was disposed to peace in the state.

“We accepted whatever decision Mr. President has taken and we have on our own part fulfilled every condition given by Mr President because I told you I will not let you down.

“It just to let you know that your request of making sure there is peace in the state of which you asked Mr President to intervene, we have accepted,” he said.

The former Rivers State governor commended Tinubu for wading into the crisis and demonstrating his interest in peace.(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group.

