We Will Protect Rights Regardless Of Religion, Ethnicity – Shettima

Jan 14,2024.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured that the rights of all Nigerians, regardless of their religious and ethnic beliefs, will be protected under the current administration.

The promise came as the president- general of Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen (Attijjaniyya) and 14th Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, implored Nigerians to support the Tinubu administration to move the country forward.

In a move aimed at promoting unity and tolerance in the country, the vice president in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, stressed the importance of inclusivity and respect for religious freedom in a nation with a population of over 200 million people with diverse religious and ethnic lines.

Shettima made the pledge during a special prayer organised by the Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen Attijaniyya of Nigeria in honour of the teachings of Prophet Muhammad in Lagos yesterday.

He assured that President Bola Tinubu is guided by the message of the day, and is committed to protecting the rights and freedom of all Nigerians, regardless of their beliefs.

“The teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) serve as a compass guiding us through the complexities of a multicultural world. He left us a template to manage a diverse society fairly. He taught us ways to build peace and resolve conflicts through dialogue, through kindness and through tolerance,” he stated.

Delivering his keynote address on the theme, “Searching For A Compass In A Multicultural World,” the vice president expressed gratitude to the secretary general of the Tijjaniyya International and president of the Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen Attijaniyya for their exemplary guidance and dedication to preserving moral values.

He called for accountability in deeds and actions, urging all individuals to uphold the prophet’s message of fairness and inclusivity in their daily interactions.

“The teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) offer a beacon of light navigating the complexities of our multicultural world,” Shettima noted, adding that the holy prophet left behind “a roadmap for managing diversity with fairness, building peace through dialogue, and resolving conflicts with kindness and tolerance.”

Addressing the challenges faced by the nation, Shettima acknowledged the burden of trust bestowed on President Tinubu by the Nigerian people.

He called for reflection and prayer for the president and other leaders, urging all citizens to remember their purpose in a world filled with trials and distractions.

He expressed appreciation for the special prayer session held by the Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen Attijaniyya, where the Quran was recited 4,444 times for Nigeria and its leader.(www.naija247news.com)

