Tinubu Named Man Of The Year 2023 By Media Group

Jan 14,2024.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was at the weekend declared the Man Of The Year, by the editorial board of the First Pan Yoruba media online, IROHINOODUA.

The media group said Tinubu was chosen after widespread considerations and extensive debate.

Making the announcement on Saturday, Irohinoodua, the First Pan Yoruba news online established in 2003 said the choice of Tinubu was informed by his dominant and overwhelming impact in the politics of Nigeria. The media group earlier named the Governor of Ekiti State Abiodun Oyebanji as the Governor of the Year 2023.

The Irohinoodua Editorial Board said Tinubu was picked among an array of leaders across the country who featured in the consideration.

So many names came up for consideration but none compared with the vigor and flame generated by Tinubu across Nigeria throughout the year 2023, a man taken for dead but emerged from bitter condemnation to sweet celebration.

The selection of his name by the board members was without any dissenting opinion.

President Tinubu emerged after considering his grim journey of life through thorns and iron cast cobwebs in Nigeria’s most diverse and separatist election. He was the most vilified and debated personality in the Nigerian Political Space in the year 2023.

He encountered the toughest roadblocks mounted by principalities and powers and rulers of darkness in high and low places, yet he emerged to win the bitterly contested Presidential Election’ the board said.

Irohinoodua said the Nigerian electoral contest has a primordial historical charter which since the 1960s have been determined by a few top military brass who either rule the country by themselves or through their hand-picked proxies.

‘In 2023, a new force that broke half a century’s grip of the political system by a few military cabals emerged in Tinubu.

It was the first time in Nigerian post-independence history that the President was not the candidate of the known and only hegemony that had held the country in firm grip for 50 years.’(www.naija247news.com)

