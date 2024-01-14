Menu
TB Joshua Healed My Daughter Of Asthma” – Popular Nollywood Actress, Ronke Ojo

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 14,2024.

Ronke Ojo, the popular Nollywood actress, has reacted to the recent allegations about Temitope Balogun Joshua, the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, who was popular known as TB Joshua.

Recall that the BBC, in a new documentary, alleged that he raped his members, performed fake miracles, tortured, and forced some women to abort their babies.

But reacting in a video posted on her Instagram page, Ojo said the late cleric healed her daughter of asthma when they visited his church.

Recounting her encounter with T.B. Joshua, the actress insisted he was a nice and good man.

“Initially, I don’t believe in prophecy, I am not that kind of person because there are so many scammers out there.

“But when I went to church that fateful day, my daughter had asthma, to God be the glory, he delivered her.

“Something came out of her mouth which I didn’t believe, and my junior sister experienced something similar. That was when I started going to TB Joshua’s church.

“Apart from that, he was a nice man to me and my family. I just want people to know that for me, he is a nice man and a man of God.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

