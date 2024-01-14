Supreme Court Upheld Principle Of Fairness On Kano Guber – NNPP

Jan 14,2024.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has welcomed the judgment of the Supreme Court upturning the sack of Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, stating that the justices upheld the principle of fairness.

The NNPP appreciated the justices of the Supreme Court for their courage to uphold the principles of fairness and equity, as demonstrated in their judgement on Friday and also commended former Heads of State, former presidents, traditional rulers, religious leaders, leaders of political parties, members of the bar, students union leaders, Diaspora Nigerians and others for their individual and collective roles in what was termed “Operation Save Kano and Save Democracy”, adding that the struggle to “save Kano” was a multi-partisan movement involving all lovers of democracy across the length and breadth of Nigeria and beyond.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, the acting national chairman of the NNPP, Abba Kawu Ali, said the verdict affirmed the victory of NNPP and its candidate in the March 18, 2023 election, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, as the authentic, duly elected executive governor of Kano State.

“We are happy that at the end of the whole exercise, NNPP has been vindicated by the ruling of the Supreme Court and the statement of the chairman of the 5-man panel, Justice Inyang Okoro JSC, who rightly observed that there was miscarriage of justice in the outcome of the matter involving our party and our governor, Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf at the tribunal and Court of Appeal levels.

Justice Inyang Okoro, speaking the mind of the Supreme Court, advised justices and judges to always be meticulous in deciding matters of the law.

“We want to assure all Nigerians and particularly the people of Kano State that we will not take this show of solidarity for granted. Our governor, Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf, will continue with the people-oriented programmes which he embarked upon since he took over the reins of government in Kano State,” he said.(www.naija247news.com)

