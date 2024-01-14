Refinery: Elated Dangote Thanks Tinubu, Regulators Chika Izuora and Olushola Bello

Jan 14,2024.

After years of waiting, the giant 650,000 barrels a day Dangote Petroleum Refinery commenced production of diesel and aviation fuel on Friday bringing hope of an early end to the wasteful importation of fuel which has characterised Nigeria’s economy for decades.

Late Friday, a video of the refinery roaring to life began to circulate in Nigeria causing excitement in many circles. It is a game changer for Africa’s biggest economy and also offers hope of regularity in supplies across the west African coast. The plant will grow jobs, expand gross domestic product and help ease the country’s foreign exchange crisis.

An elated President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support, encouragement, and thoughtful advice towards the actualisation of this project.

Dangote also thanked the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), and Nigerians for their support and belief in the historic project.

“We have started the production of diesel and aviation fuel, and the products will be in the market within this month once we receive regulatory approvals,” he said.

“We thank President Bola Tinubu for his support and for making our dream come true. This production, as witnessed today, would not have been possible without his visionary leadership and prompt attention to detail. His intervention at various stages cleared all impediments thereby accelerating the actualisation of the project. We also thank the NNPC, NUPRC, and NMDPRA for their support. These organisations have been our dependable partners in this historic journey. We also thank Nigerians for their belief and support in this project. We have started the production of diesel and aviation fuel, and the products will be in the market within this month once we receive regulatory approvals.”(www.naija247news.com)

